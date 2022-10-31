Susan Jane Kuhn, 69, of Admire, Kansas died
Saturday, October 29, 2022 at her home.
Susan was born January 30, 1953 in rural Admire,
Kansas the daughter of Thomas and Mary Sue
(Bridges) Phillips. She was an Elementary School
Teacher in the North Lyon County School District
#251 for 40 years, retiring 7 years ago. Susan was a
member of the Admire United Methodist Church,
Alpha Delta Kappa Teaching Sorority, Flint Hills
Regional Quilting Guild, Emporia Area Retired
School Personnel, previously a member of the
Board of Trustees of the North Lyon County Library
District #1 where she was secretary for many
years, and previously a member of Beta Sigma Phi.
Susan also enjoyed traveling and attending her
grandchildren’s events.
On August 10, 1974 Susan married Michael
Kuhn at the Admire United Methodist Church. He
survives. Other survivors include: her mother-inlaw,
Una Mae Kuhn of Admire; son, Dustin Kuhn
and wife Nichole of Admire; daughters, Heather
Swanson and husband Matt of Mulvane, Kansas,
Sarah Skiles and husband Brad of Allen, Kansas;
brother, Sam Phillips of Admire; grandchildren,
Maddie Kuhn, Will Swanson, Alex Swanson and
Sadie Skiles. She was preceded in death by her
parents; brothers, Bob Phillips, Gary Phillips; and
sisters, Mary Beth Noble and Joyce Brunert.
Cremation is planned. Memorial services will be
11:00 A.M. Saturday, November 5, 2022 in the gym
at the Admire Community Center. Pastor Diane
Euler and Mr. Mark Stukey will be officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Susan
Kuhn Memorial Fund for the betterment of North
Lyon County and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-
Barnett Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made to thru:
SUSAN JANE KUHN
