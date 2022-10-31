Susan Jane Kuhn, 69, of Admire, Kansas died

Saturday, October 29, 2022 at her home.

Susan was born January 30, 1953 in rural Admire,

Kansas the daughter of Thomas and Mary Sue

(Bridges) Phillips. She was an Elementary School

Teacher in the North Lyon County School District

#251 for 40 years, retiring 7 years ago. Susan was a

member of the Admire United Methodist Church,

Alpha Delta Kappa Teaching Sorority, Flint Hills

Regional Quilting Guild, Emporia Area Retired

School Personnel, previously a member of the

Board of Trustees of the North Lyon County Library

District #1 where she was secretary for many

years, and previously a member of Beta Sigma Phi.

Susan also enjoyed traveling and attending her

grandchildren’s events.

On August 10, 1974 Susan married Michael

Kuhn at the Admire United Methodist Church. He

survives. Other survivors include: her mother-inlaw,

Una Mae Kuhn of Admire; son, Dustin Kuhn

and wife Nichole of Admire; daughters, Heather

Swanson and husband Matt of Mulvane, Kansas,

Sarah Skiles and husband Brad of Allen, Kansas;

brother, Sam Phillips of Admire; grandchildren,

Maddie Kuhn, Will Swanson, Alex Swanson and

Sadie Skiles. She was preceded in death by her

parents; brothers, Bob Phillips, Gary Phillips; and

sisters, Mary Beth Noble and Joyce Brunert.

Cremation is planned. Memorial services will be

11:00 A.M. Saturday, November 5, 2022 in the gym

at the Admire Community Center. Pastor Diane

Euler and Mr. Mark Stukey will be officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Susan

Kuhn Memorial Fund for the betterment of North

Lyon County and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-

Barnett Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made to thru:

www.robertsblue.com.

