Thelma Lucille Crawford of Emporia died on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka. She was 96.
Thelma was born on February 1, 1924 in Neosho Rapids, Kansas the daughter of John Crawford and Esther M. Gordon Dailey which was original settlers of Neosho Rapids. She married 1st. Lt. Ivan William Loomis on February 1, 1943 in Oklahoma City. He died on September 23, 1944 in Yunnan, China. She later married Charles R. Crawford on March 1, 1946 in Topeka, Kansas. He died April 21, 2011 in Emporia.
Surviving family members include: son, J. Robert Crawford of Kent, Washington; grandchildren, Kristina Dawn Crawford, James Robert Crawford, and Donna Maria Crawford.
She is preceded in death by her husbands; son, James Duane Loomis; brother, Verl L. Dailey; and sister, Maxine McKinnis.
Thelma was a Homemaker and also did Bookkeeping for Emporia Coffee Company. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Cremation is planned with a private burial at the Union Cemetery east of Emporia. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.