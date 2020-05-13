Lyon County Public Health recorded no new test positives and three new probable positives for COVID-19 after Tuesday's round of testing Wednesday afternoon.
This is the first time the county has not seen a confirmed positive since April.
Twenty five new recoveries were also recorded, bringing the total number of active cases down to 74. There have been 354 cases in the county since March, including 303 confirmed positives, 51 probable positives and two deaths.
Recoveries now total 278.
Public health is also reporting no local hospitalizations for the first time in consecutive days since March 31. To date, 24 hospitalizations have been recorded for Lyon County.
Statewide, there have been 7,116 cases reported, including 6,431 confirmed and 70 probable cases, across 82 counties. There were 158 deaths reported statewide as of Wednesday afternoon.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.
