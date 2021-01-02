In January a new President, Vice-President, and new members of Congress will take an oath as they assume their offices. This oath requires a common dedication to serve their country and to uphold the Constitution of the United States as stated:
”I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter: So help me God.”
The Constitution, rather than any person, serves as the foundation of our government, making it the appropriate focus of the Oath of Office. This practice results from the fear the Founding Fathers had of tyrants.
So what does it mean to swear an oath to a document rather than a person or country? It means each member of Congress, the Vice President, and the President swear in public to put their personal or business interests or biases to the side to protect the principles of our country’s foundational document, thus protecting the country and its entire population.
Because the same oath is used for all elected officials at the federal level, it binds together the two elected branches of our government. (The Judicial Branch takes a different oath.) We, as citizens, must begin to hold our elected leaders from all parties accountable to this oath, calling them out when they put political party or personal or business interests ahead of supporting and defending the Constitution.
Of course, the Constitution serves the people of the United States, and as such, our elected officials actually swear to support and defend the people represented by the Constitution. This means politicians ultimately must protect us.
Running the Legislative and Executive Branches of our government takes more than just the individuals elected. It requires a vast network of people hired by those elected officials to handle constituent services, research political issues, develop legislation, provide regulatory agencies, and enact laws.
The most prominent of these people who help the government function are the cabinet secretaries in the Executive Branch. Each of these secretaries then installs political appointees to head the various departments that enable the proper functioning of their agency. All of these people take the same oath. Even career bureaucrats who work through multiple administrations take this oath. This provides a clear focus on our foundations as a democratic republic for all federal employees regardless of political affiliations.
Members of the Judicial Branch take the following oath when confirmed by the U.S. Senate: “I, _________, do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will administer justice without respect to persons, and do equal right to the poor and to the rich, and that I will faithfully and impartially discharge and perform all the duties incumbent upon me as _________ under the Constitution and laws of the United States. So help me God.” As with the Legislative and Executive Branch oath, members of the Judicial Branch swear their allegiance to the Constitution.
Each level of the federal judiciary requires additional federal employees to help administer justice, from law clerks to legal secretaries to researchers. All of these people take an oath to the Constitution.
Perhaps the most common use of an oath of office comes through our members of the military. Found in the Executive Branch, the Department of Defense not only employs thousands of civilian employees who take the same oath their political leaders do, it provides Soldiers, Sailors, and Marines to physically provide a defense for our country and to project power around the world.
Whether through enlistment or commission, each member of the military takes the following oath: “I, (state name), do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; and that I will obey the orders of the President of the United States and the orders of the officers appointed over me, according to regulations and the Uniform Code of Military Justice. (So help me God).”
Again, the oath requires members to support and defend the Constitution, though the military oath also requires compliance with orders given through the chain-of-command. Everyone who volunteers to serve our country in uniform must take this oath prior to entering their basic training.
Oaths serve our country by requiring the people who keep the vast governmental wheels turning to stay focused on the people represented by the Constitution and its goal of “a more perfect Union.”
As an electorate, we must be willing to hold our elected officials and those they appoint accountable for their dedication to their oath. Individuals are fallible; therefore, we must be prepared through the process of elections and government oversight to remove those members of our government who do not live up to the oath they swore to. The best tool we have for this action is our vote.
