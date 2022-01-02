If you're thinking about pulling a “Crank Yanker” trick on Lyon County 911 operators, think again.
The Lyon County Emergency Communications Center announced a new tool Sunday to track incoming calls. A Facebook statement said it can “possibly see your 911 call before it even rings into our center.“
The tool is from RapidSOS, a company based in New York. The LCECC says its mapping portal allows dispatchers to have “street view access to a majority of the Lyon County area.”
The new tool also can tap into vehicles with Sirius XM technology, allowing operators to obtain data on crashes.
The goal of the new tool is faster service. But the LCECC noted it also means “now more than ever... you can not hang up if you accidentally call 911.”
Dispatchers are trained to call or text every 911 message with a hang-up, if it's made from a mobile device.
A hashtag at the end of the post said: “We can find prank callers, too.”
