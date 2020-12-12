“The Silence: a novel,” by Don DeLillo, Scribner, 2020, $22.00.
https://www.simonandschuster.com/authors/Don-DeLillo/1098974
I was unsure if I liked this short novel, but it has stuck with me for several days. There are theories about why readers stick with a book and why they abandon it. Why did I pick up The Silence: a novel by Don DeLillo? The dust jacket summary intrigued me, and I felt compelled to read it.
This novel did not take long to read, but I kept thinking to myself that I should quit because I was not sure I cared enough about the characters of Diane and Max and their dinner companions, Martin, Jim and Tessa. I would read the dialogue and think to myself, “These people are insufferable.”
But first, let us focus on the story. There was a plane crash and other mysterious happenings. It felt like a stage play as there are only a couple of settings and not much action. I think my annoyance with the characters helped me to imagine what I would do in such a situation. I liken it to yelling at the characters of a horror movie, “Don’t open that door!”
The character named Martin seems to unravel with each passing hour. He finds comfort in his knowledge of the life of Albert Einstein. Specifically, Einstein’s 1912 Manuscript on the Special Theory of Relativity. At times alternating between German and English he is a computer processing all the external information he is receiving and running through possible scenarios.
Tessa announces to her friends her own theory, “What if we are not what we think we are? What if the world we know is being completely rearranged as we stand and watch or sit and talk?” Max on the other hand just wishes the television would come back on. He has a bet on the Super Bowl game that they had all gathered to watch.
This is my first introduction to the work of Mr. DeLillo. There is no tidy ending and maybe that is why I am unsettled by the book. Is this the start of a world war? Or is it a larger apocalyptic event? Either way, it is a momentary glimpse into the lives of people who are struggling to adapt to an unknown change. The fact that there is no easy answer as to whether I enjoyed it might be the biggest compliment. Who wants to write a piece of fiction that a reader discards quickly and forgets about?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.