Abundant Harvest has been working since the pandemic began to provide for families struggling with food insecurity. The increase of unemployment and scarce foods on shelves in grocery stores back in March contribute to the spike of giving away food.
"We've seen a 1,700% increase in people getting our food," said Executive Director Lee Alderman.
People lost their jobs, COVID was new and unfamiliar to Kansas, food and other necessities became difficult to find and panic set in for families. How were they going to provide?
"We started giving what little food we had. Probably about 210 meals a week for the first month (March), and then the semi-loads started coming in and our numbers jumped from 210 each time we gave away food to, last night was probably somewhere in between 800 to 900 families, closer to 900," he said.
Abundant Harvest began helping families about two decades ago, but when the pandemic hit they saw hundreds of families they had never seen before in need.
180 Disaster Relief is a non-profit organization that is affiliated with Victory Fellowship Church The non-profit helped provide semi-trucks full of food to help Abundant Harvest help the community. The disaster relief organization started in 2013 based in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Team 180 helps bring relief aid to families in crisis around the world.
Alderman noticed the increase in need came with an increase in traffic.
After the first semi-load in March, they were concerned with traffic and blocked driveways on Whittier Street.
"We contacted the Emporia Police Department the next day ... they understood the fear people were going through, you had all the schools shutting down and everything, it was really a unique time," he said. "They said we'll do all we can to help you with traffic problems or anything, just keep doing what you're doing."
He has considered moving somewhere else to do the food drives, but he predicts the traffic problem will not go away - it would just be affecting the area wherever they go.
If they moved the food drive to the Lyon County Fair Grounds, traffic could back up on Sixth Avenue, W. 12th Avenue and Industrial Road — places that already have higher traffic than Whittier Street and E. 12th Avenue, Alderman said.
"It's something we're taking into consideration [because] we want to help the community but we want it to be safe," he said.
They also thought about having two locations when they have their food drives, but more issues arise. Abundant Harvest would need to double the safety equipment they have, forklifts, transportation for the food and a way to contact all the volunteers.
"We don't really know what else to do. We have been in contact with EPD and we're working hand-in-hand with them, trying to communicate to people coming out to get food to be fair and not block driveways," Alderman attributed.
However, they are averaging three cars a minute to keep the line moving. Wednesday evenings food drive was the fastest they had ever done.
"[Wednesday], we were just under a minute for three cars. That is what, only about 18 or 19 seconds per car, so we know we're gonna get three cars moving out of a driveway in a minute," he explained. They record and document times and cars to accurately keep track of the food drive and see areas of improvement.
He added that they do not like seeing people upset about their driveways being blocked or people cutting in line. They try their best to mitigate any tension or irritation.
"I think the key is that we have been chosen as an organization to distribute food efficiently and effectively, we're only doing this twice a month. About 1% of the month we're giving out food," he said. "Each time we give out food, it's right at $40,000. We keep the receipts. So, with $40,000 of food using 1% of time a month, we hope that the community would be reasonable that we're doing it efficiently and effectively."
When Alderman considers all the factors, he feels the safest place to have the food drive is at Abundant Harvest and hopes everyone will understand.
Anyone interested in volunteering with Abundant Harvest is encouraged to show up at 2:30 p.m., Aug. 19 at the vacant parking lot next to Circle K on 1201 E. 12th Ave. No volunteer applications are necessary.
