The 2022 River Suite event returns next month on the historic Cottonwood River Bridge overlooking the waterfall in downtown Cottonwood Falls.
Come out for an evening of dinner and live music, surrounded by "the unforgettable jewel tones of a Kansas summer sunset" at 6 p.m. Sept. 17. Once again, guests will find the white peaked tents and the "aroma of a well-mastered selection of Flint Hills inspired delicacies" in downtown Cottonwood Falls.
Happy hour music by Tallgrass Express kicks off the event. Enjoy hard cider from Meadowlark Farm, Orchard & Cidery of Rosehill, available for purchase. There will also be a cash bar serving wine and beer. Dinner service provided by Great Western Dining at Butler Community College will start at 7 p.m.
Entertainment by Tallgrass Express will resume at 8 p.m.
Tallgrass Express is a truly regional band, providing local entertainment and recordings to share with others their celebration of the Kansas Flint Hills landscape and ranching culture.
Formed in 2004, this award-winning group features “Songs of the Kansas Flint Hills” by singer-songwriter Annie Wilson, named the Flint Hills Balladeer by Kansas in 2013 for her efforts “to share the beauty of the Kansas Flint Hills through words and music.” They have recorded five albums.
Performing in historic western dress, Tallgrass Express tailors programs to fit each audience.
Concerts can also include fast-driving old timey and bluegrass favorites, folk ballads, Western swing tunes, beautiful Celtic melodies, early American gospel hymns, beloved Cowboy and Western standards.
Tallgrass Express programs include brief stories on the background of songs, humorous observations on rural life today, and frequent references to the heritage, land and culture of their home, the tallgrass prairie of the Kansas Flint Hills.
It's all delivered with a sparkle they hope shows how much they enjoy making and sharing their music with others.
“We feel incredibly lucky to live amidst the splendor and wide open spaces of the Flint Hills tallgrass prairie," said founding member Annie Wilson. "Through our music, we celebrate this land and its people.”
Sponsors of the event are Brown Bennett Alexander, Ek Real Estate-Lynn Cunningham, Grand Central Hotel & Grill, Griffin Real Estate & Auction, Ideatek, Kansas Graphics, LMI Aerospace, LarkInn Guesthouses and Lyon County Title.
Tickets are $75 (plus tax) per person and available now. Visit https://chasecountychamber.org/river-suite or call 620-273-8469 for more information.
