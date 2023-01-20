Margaret Alice Clark passed away December 27, 2022, at Comfort and Love Senior Care Home in Wichita, Kansas. Margaret was born February 1, 1928, to Phillip N and Winnie Herrman Edwards, in Emporia, Kansas. She attended country school near the family farm in rural Greenwood County and attended Hamilton Rural High School, graduating with the class of 1945. Her upbringing during the Great Depression and 1930’s Dust Bowl days forever left an impression and “waste not, want not” habits that endured throughout her lifetime.
After graduation, she traveled by train with her best friend to live and work for about a year in Long Beach, CA and spoke of what a happy time it was because World War II had ended. The “Big Band” music of that time was a favorite throughout her lifetime. She returned home to attend business college at Kansas State Teachers College in Emporia for one year. She married Kenneth M Brumbaugh on March 14, 1947, at Seventh Street Methodist Church in Kansas City, Kansas. Margaret and Ken had two children, Phillip Kevin, and Lisa Leanne. Ken passed away on September 20, 1967. Margaret remained in Emporia until 1971 when she remarried as Phillip graduated from high school, and she and Lisa moved to Wichita. That marriage endured just 5 years. She maintained her independence thereafter until the last year and a half of her life when the ravages of age denied it. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her older brother, Eugene Edwards, and her younger brother, Judson Edwards. She is survived by her children, Phil Brumbaugh of Wichita, and Lisa Brumbaugh of Emporia; two grandchildren, Kevin Brumbaugh and Kelsey Brumbaugh; and three great-grandchildren.
Margaret had a kind, gentle spirit, and a generous heart. She seemed never to have known a day too dark to think positively and typically could find some humor even during her own greatest struggles. She greatly cherished her family and friends. She worked in retail sales, customer service, and in the aircraft manufacturing industry, retiring from Beechcraft in 1994. She enjoyed dancing, and creating ceramics, stained glass, and other types of arts and crafts. Margaret learned to cook as a youngster on the farm and continued to be a good cook throughout her life. She also enjoyed group day trips and went on a good number of these in her retirement years, seeing many interesting things across the state and meeting new friends along the way. Margaret was a member of College Hill United Methodist Church and Wesley Friends and enjoyed many good friendships there as well.
Cremation has taken place and there will be an informal, come-and-go, gathering for friends and family to celebrate Margaret’s life at College Hill United Methodist Church, 2930 E. 1st St. N., Wichita, on Friday, January 27 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM. Because of her concern for the welfare of children, memorial donations may be made to the Wichita Children’s Home (wch.org), 7271 E. 37th St. N., Wichita, KS 67226; or to College Hill United Methodist Church (collegehillumc.org).
Services in care of Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
