The Emporia American Legion Post 5 junior baseball team split a doubleheader with the Kansas Senators on Tuesday.
Senators 12, Emporia 6
Despite the fact that Emporia outhit the Senators 11-8, a nine-run second inning boosted the Senators to a 12-6 game one victory.
Post 5 drew first blood when Cam Geitz hit a one-out single and later scored on a double by Derrick Morris.
The Senators used four hits, two hit-by-pitches, two walks and an error to unload its second-inning runs and grab a 9-1 lead.
To its credit, Post 5 responded in the next half-inning, picking up five singles and a pair of walks to score five runs. Morris, Madden Seidl and Drew Hess all drove in runs during the inning.
Hess started the game on the mound for Post 5 and tossed two innings, allowing nine runs (eight earned) on four hits and two walks with one strikeout.
Aiden Skiles pitched 1 2/3 innings and gave up three runs, three hits and three walks along with a strikeout, while Owen Ruge went 2 1/3 innings and allowed just one hit with his three strikeouts.
Morris finished the game with three hits, while Geitz, Hess and Seidl each had two apiece.
Emporia 6, Senators 1
Post 5 pitchers Aiden Ewing and Andrew Ruxton combined to hold the Senators to just one run on four hits in its 6-1 win in game two.
As in game one, Emporia jumped out in the top of the first when Geitz singled and then scored on a Morris double.
The Senators knotted the game at 1-1 after one complete inning.
However, Post 5 loaded the bases to start the top of the third before a Geitz single brought home two runs. Two more runs scored on wild pitches, giving Emporia a 5-1 lead.
Post 5 would add an insurance run in the top of the fifth when, once again, Geitz singled and Morris doubled to drive him home.
Ewing started the game and pitched two complete innings, allowing one run on one hit and five strikeouts while striking out one. Ruxton threw the final three innings, striking out two while giving up no runs on three hits.
Geitz finished the day 3-for-3 while Morris went 2-for-3. Max Rusco had the other hit for Emporia.
The Post 5 juniors will head to Andover this weekend for games on Friday and Saturday.
