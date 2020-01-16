Below is a list of events and organizations closed on Friday, Jan. 17
• The Emporia High basketball game versus Junction City has been postponed due to the threat of bad winter weather.
A mixture of wintry precipitation this evening. Then mainly freezing rain overnight. Some icing possible. Low 24F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%..
A mixture of wintry precipitation this evening. Then mainly freezing rain overnight. Some icing possible. Low 24F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%.
Updated: January 16, 2020 @ 6:40 pm
SnowGypsy said:
Just CNN trying to maintain hope that President Trump will be removed before he kicks the butt of the Democratic nominee for President.
SnowGypsy said:
SnowGypsy said:
SnowGypsy said:
Hope to see it in the primary as that seems to hold the most promise for the unborn. "Abortion stops a beating heart."
SnowGypsy said:
Gary Lukert said:
Hey, everybody JUDGES people! You are the Leading "judger!"
Gary Lukert said:
You should review it, too. The vast majority of Radicals, including You, are REPUBLICANS!!!!!!!
Gary Lukert said:
For one thing, ALL LAWS ARE TWISTED ALL THE TIME! Trump Twists laws every day. Trump is Lying Crook! Needs to be in JAIL!!!!
Gary Lukert said:
You say HALF the lies are NOT True? Are you saying, then, half what Democrats say about you ARE True?
SnowGypsy said:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.