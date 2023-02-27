Consuelo Galindo, 84, of Arkansas City passed away Friday, February 24, 2023, at her residence. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at the Centro Cristiano Familiar Church. Burial will take place at the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Emporia, KS at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, March 2, 2023. Friends may greet the family Tuesday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Rindt-Erdman Funeral Home and Crematory.
Consuelo was born September 15, 1938, to Patricio and Carlota (Hernandez) Tavarez in Chihuahua, Mexico.
Survivors include her children, Eliazar Galindo and wife Danika, Jesus Galindo and wife Sylvia, Jose Galindo and wife Terri, Maria Ibel Schrader and husband Stephen, Gaudencio Galindo and wife Celestina, Francisco Xavier Galindo, Oscar Galindo, Maria Consuelo Rodriguez and husband Angel, Ruth Solis and husband Ignacio; 20 grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren.
Consuelo was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Francisco; and several siblings.
A memorial has been established for the Centro Cristiano Familiar Church. Contributions may be made through the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Rindt-Erdman Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences may be made at www.rindt-erdman.com.
