A person who first arrived at a Stormont Vail Health clinic in Emporia is being tested for COVID-19, commonly referred to as the coronavirus, according to a report by WIBW Wednesday.
The Topeka television reports that President and CEO of Stormont Vail Health Robert Kenagy told WIBW that "they are testing three 'persons under investigation' for the coronavirus." One of those people, according to the report, is being tested after showing symptoms at one of the Emporia clinics.
The age or any details about the three patients are not being released.
WIBW reports that the out-patient "did recount a travel history to Seattle and a cough and fever, which met criteria for testing. [The Kansas Department of Health and Environment] was notified."
According to WIBW, the lab at Stormont Vail sent the results to the KDHE to be tested on Tuesday afternoon.
In a press release received by The Emporia Gazette Wednesday, Stormont Vail said one patient from Topeka has already tested negative.
"Test results for one patient at the Topeka Hospital have come back negative," the release states. "Results are still pending for the Emporia patient and the other patient in Topeka, we anticipate answers soon. Our team responded appropriately by placing the patients in an isolation room and utilizing protective equipment such as the Powered Air Purifying Respirator (PAPR), gloves and gowns."
“Our health system has worked diligently to prepare for COVID-19 at Stormont Vail Health,” Kenagy said in the release. “Our team followed the training provided and performed exactly as they should. I am even more confident that when a positive case comes to Stormont Vail and Shawnee County, our teams will follow our protocols to provide high-quality care.”
Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever, shortness of breath and breathing problems. Concerned individuals should seek medical help right away, calling ahead to their primary care providers or before going to an emergency room. Patients presenting to Stormont Vail or a Cotton O-Neil Clinic should call 785-354-6000 before arriving. If this is a medical emergency, call 911.
Updates will be provided as they become available.
(1) comment
Does anyone have an update on this issue. I would like to live to at least June.
