For the past eight years, several Emporians have teamed up to help as many animals in the community as possible.
The Friends of the Emporia Animal Shelter — or FEAS (pronounced “fees”) — was born in 2013 as a non-profit 501©(3) animal welfare organization with the goal of meeting the specialized medical needs of animals housed at the Emporia Animal Shelter, which has been run by the Humane Society of the Flint Hills since 2015.
“[We pay for] heartworm, parvo, surgeries, cancers and issues of the skin, then they do the basic medical needs of vaccinations,” said Kelly Ghere, FEAS treasurer. “They keep a stash of medications for kennel cough, things that happen regularly at a shelter.”
Soon after forming, FEAS received so much support that it was able to expand assistance to the animal shelter to include canopies over the dog runs, an upgraded ventilation system, a new freezer, a new computer, a sound system to play soothing music and raised dog and cat beds.
While FEAS doesn’t have its own shelter or do its own adoptions, it helps HSFH with its adoption events.
“We’ve helped at their adoption events,” said Kelly Ghere, FEAS president. “We go help man it and walk [shelter animals available for adoption] in parades. Occasionally, we’ll do a courtesy post for somebody that needs to get an animal rehomed.”
But FEAS doesn’t only care about animals at the shelter. It has also begun using its funds to assist community members who can’t afford the occasionally prohibitive cost of medical treatment or spaying/neutering their pets. This is a preventative measure, as healthy, happy pets that don’t unintentionally breed mean fewer pets struggling to find a caring home.
“If Jack-down-the-street’s animal gets hit by a car and he can’t afford to take it to the vet for its broken leg, then we help him out,” Kelly Ghere said. “If the dog or cat has cancer and needs treatment, we help him out. But we also still make sure that the shelter animals get all their medical needs met.”
And the organization does all of this without receiving any city or state funding. As FEAS is an organization that supports the Emporia Animal Shelter and does not operate its own shelter, it rarely receives any grants. Instead, it relies on donations from the community.
On March 27, The Gazette printed an article that said not all donations made to FEAS go exclusively to the animal shelter. While that is technically true, members of the FEAS board were concerned that readers might think something nefarious was done with the money FEAS received in donations.
That isn’t the case at all. Some of its funds are earmarked for the Emporia Animal Shelter and the rest go directly to helping animals in the community.
“We just want to help animals,” Deb Ghere said. “Our money goes where we say it goes. We have statements and receipts. We’re an open book.”
During the past seven years, FEAS has paid $126,798 in medical expenses for animals at the shelter and in the community. Also, it has donated $30,440 to cover rescue expenses at the shelter and $20,630 for additional large expenses, including upgrades to the shelter to increase the comfort level of the animals living there.
FEAS also provides two reduced cost microchipping events per year for community pets and had 26 animals brought to its most recent event on April 25.
“We used to be in the sixties. I think we’re probably getting the market saturated, so our numbers are going to be down,” Deb Ghere said.
FEAS will hold another microchipping event on May 15.
For more information, to volunteer or to request assistance, visit the FEAS Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/EASFriends, call 620-342-9019 or email friendsofeas@gmail.com. Those who want to donate to FEAS’s mission can do so either on the Facebook page or by sending cash or check to PO Box 1402 in Emporia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.