EL DORADO — The Emporia High boys and girls cross country teams both placed atop the leaderboard on Saturday at the El Dorado Wildcat Invitational.
Though the Spartans’ top finishers both were among the top-two, between the two teams E-High had five who finished in the top 10 of their races.
For the girls, Elizabeth Willhite continued an outstanding freshman campaign, placing first with a time of 20:04.05.
“Elizabeth Willhite was a warrior today,” EHS Head Coach Mike Robinson said. “(She battled) up from sixth or seventh at the mile mark to winning the meet in the last 100 meters.”
Willhite was just two seconds ahead of Garden City’s Jocelyn Sosa to win the race.
Senior Kelsey Boettcher was seventh with a 21:08.15 and Miranda Taylor was ninth, ending her race in 21:29.46. Maryn True (11th) and Avery Gutierrez (13th) were just a few more strides behind, finishing in under 21:47.
“The rest of the girls have stepped up a lot during midseason without Taryn (West), and are looking strong,” Robinson said.
Treyson True finished second in the boys’ race with a 16:43.88, just seven seconds behind Wichita North’s Michael Iyalli. Jonathan Laudie was ninth with a finish of 17:38.13. Caleb Hollenbeck (19th, 18:07.82), Zac Proehl (23rd, 18:16.52) and Sam Gillen (28th, 18:27.14) rounded out the team scoring for E-High.
“Treyson again (maintained) a smart, strong race, running in the lead of a big pack for the first 3,000 meters, then sticking with the front-runner from Wichita North (to the end),” Robinson said. “Jon Laudie ... (has) had a really nice freshman season.”
The Spartans’ next race will come in the Centennial League meet Saturday at Felker Park in Topeka.
