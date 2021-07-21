On July 5, 2021, William Albert Hussong Jr. peacefully passed away at his home in Oklahoma City, OK – with his family at his side. Bill, as he was called by family and friends, was born on October 12, 1939 to Dorothy (Hasty) Hussong and William Albert Hussong in Cheverly, MD.
He attended Bladensburg HS, MD, graduating in 1957 and made many lifelong friends. He attended the University of Hawaii where he earned his bachelor’s degree and met his future wife Martha (Ann) Roniger. They were married in 1962 in Wilsey, KS.
Bill served his country proudly in the United States Army, rising to the distinguished rank of Colonel. During his 30 year, highly decorated career, he served two tours in Viet Nam, taught at the US military academy at West Point, spent many years in military intelligence, and later went on to serve two presidents at the White House.
Upon retirement, Bill and Ann moved to Oklahoma, where he enjoyed and supported many activities and organizations such as Bike across Kansas, 5/7th Cavalry, master family mover, avid reader, firearms aficionado, maintaining beautiful flower gardens, cats, Ann’s many various endeavors, and spending time at the farm.
Bill is predeceased by his parents and wife, Ann. Bill is survived by his loving family which includes his children, Bill (Joan) Hussong of Austin, TX, Shawn (Lisa) Hussong of Norman, OK, and Stephanie (Joe) Valeo of Alpharetta, GA; grandchildren, Grant, Mason, and Cort Hussong, Juniper, Lily and Daisy Valeo; his sister, Dale (Maurice) Grider of Aniston, AL, and Ann’s brother, John (Mary) Roniger, Burdick, KS. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends and all those he touched and helped on his journey.
A visitation will be held Thursday, July 22, from 5:30 – 7:00pm, at the Wilsey Christian Church. Graveside service will be at 11:00 am, Friday, July 23, at the Diamond Creek Cemetery, Chase County, Kansas with full military honors, followed by a reception in the Parish Hall in Strong City. Memorial contributions in Bill’s name may be made out to: Alzheimer’s Foundation and sent to Cliff Randall, 11912 South May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73170.
Please sign his online guestbook and leave a memory of Bill at www.sawyerchapel.com.
