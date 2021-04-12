On the morning of Thursday, April 8, 2021 Linda L. Dieker suffered a hemorrhagic stroke and passed away at the age of 63. What was a tragic event for all who loved her meant the world for many others, as Linda was Newman Regional Health’s first organ donor harvest. In our loss she has saved and or touched up to 150 other souls.
Linda L. Gerstner was born in Emporia, Kansas on October 24, 1957, the daughter of Eugene W. and Doris (Smulling) Gerstner. In 1992 she met the love of her life, Leonard J. Dieker. They were married March 18, 1994 in Cottonwood Falls, Kansas. Together, they shared two daughters, Jessie L. Smith (Logan) of Lebo, and Cami L. Dieker, Emporia, and the other loves of her life, her granddaughters, Harlee Lee and Rylee Dawn Smith. She is also survived by her mother, Doris Gerstner; and brother, Randy Gerstner (Jan) of Emporia. Her father and grandparents died earlier.
Linda was a bus driver for U.S.D. #253, Emporia, for over 30 years and dearly loved that job and will be remembered by hundreds of students she would greet with a smile and a “Good Morning”. She always said that “I was the first one they saw in the morning, I may change how their whole day will be with a smile”. In 2008 she received the Hopkins WOW award.
Linda enjoyed many hobbies but most with Leonard. She loved to decorate houses inside and out. The two of them traveled over two-thirds of the U.S.A. in a 1932 Ford pickup they built, sitting two inches apart for hours at a time and loving it. She was a member of the Flatland Cruisers for 20 years and had helped with the Neosho Rapids Haunted House 13 years. As a breast cancer survivor she always made it a point to do the cancer walk. In the last few years her most loved hobby was her two granddaughters, Harlee & Rylee.
Linda will be greatly missed, but as in life she now has touched so many in death; the people that will live on through her gift. So, please, consider being an organ donor.
Funeral Services for Linda will be held at the Embrace Church, Union Street at Fifth Avenue, Emporia, on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 10:30 A.M. The service will be conducted by Pastor Mark Adams of the church. Embrace Church will be streaming the service on their Facebook page. Cremation will occur following the service.
The family will meet friends at Embrace Church Wednesday evening from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M.
The family requests no flowers with memorial contributions to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation or Hetlinger Developmental Services, sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801, which is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences for the family may be left online at the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com.
