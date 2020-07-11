Jerald “Jerry” Ray McNulty, E Kansas City, MO, died on July 5, 2020 at the K.U. Medical Center. He was 59.
Services were held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the Jones Funeral Home, Burlington which had the arrangements.
Updated: July 11, 2020 @ 10:31 am
