The Jones Aquatic Center will celebrate 20 years of family fun this summer starting on its opening day, May 30.
Nicknamed “JAC” — pronounced ’jak’ — by staff members, the Jones Aquatic Center continues to be the No. 1 aquatic destination for the Emporia community and beyond.
The Emporia Recreation Commission Aquatic staff plan and execute a variety of programming at the JAC throughout June, July and August. Swimming lessons are always a staple of the ERC’s summer classes as swim safety for children is the staff’s top priority. They also host special events for Father’s Day and the Fourth of July along with theme parties like Monday Mania, Flip Flop Fest and Shark Week.
In honor of the 20th Anniversary, JAC staff have added a JAC Birthday Celebration on July 30. The annual Pooch Plunge closes out the schedule for the summer and the entire pool goes to the dogs. The Pooches love splashing and swimming in the pool along with dog owners and staff.
The Jones Aquatic Center opened as the premiere place for summer days in May 2002. Just northwest of Emporia on 18th Avenue across from DeBauge Family Sports Complex, the facility features a lazy river, two waterslides, a toddler water playground, Olympic-size main pool, concessions and a sand volleyball court. These assets have made our aquatic center a requisite destination for local and regional families to come and cool off during our hot, Kansas summers.
“The Emporia Recreation Commission has enjoyed the last 20 years of supporting the Jones Aquatic Center and looks forward to the continuing years of partnership with the City of Emporia,” said Tom McEvoy, Emporia Recreation Commission director.
Daycare groups, infants and young children splash in the fountains of the splash pad. Youth shoot hoops in our basketball goal in the pool, perform acrobatics from the diving board, catch the waterfall in the lazy river, jump on the Wibit inflatables or race down one of the two waterslides.
The large pool area offers summer camps a relaxing place to cool off during the hot summer days. Parents bask in the sun of the zero-depth area while watching their younger children splash in the water. The concession area is a hub of activity hosting numerous birthday parties throughout the summer and provides a shaded area to quench your thirst or satisfy your hunger pains. Take a break from the water and grab a lounge chair to read a book, catch some rays or stay in the shade. Lap Swim and Water Walking are available as outdoor fitness options in the mornings and evenings from June 13 - July 21. There is something for everyone at the “JAC.”
The Jones Aquatic Center is owned by the City of Emporia and operated by the Emporia Recreation Commission. Every year the ERC, in conjunction with the City, meticulously prepares for the upcoming swim season to ensure everyone has a safe and fun time with family and friends. This includes hiring upwards of 50 part-time summer employees from lifeguards to cashiers to guest services.
These positions provide young people in our community the opportunity to have a fun, summer job that ends right before school starts and gives them a chance to get job experience and some pocket money. Nation-wide there is a lifeguard shortage and we are suffering with the same issues here in Emporia.
Lifeguarding requires pre requisite skills to even qualify for American Red Cross training for certification. Then the process involves a combination of online work and hands-on training with an instructor to learn to prevent, recognize and respond to aquatic emergencies. A Jones Aquatic Center lifeguard has hours of studying and training completed before the pool ever opens and continues in service throughout the summer.
The Emporia Recreation Commission has been able to hire and certify the minimum number of lifeguards required to open the pool and we hope to maintain those employees through August. They encourage their patrons to thank a lifeguard this summer.
Construction of the Jones Aquatic Center started in the summer of 2001. The estimated cost of the project was $4.2 million. A bond election held Aug. 1, 2000 allowed the city of Emporia to issue general obligation bonds for $3.2 million with the balance of $1 million to be paid by donation from the W.S. & E.C. Jones Trust. The bond passed and the Jones Aquatic Center became a reality. The final cost of the pool was $5.5 million as follows:
Architect Fees: $311,043
Dirt Work: $382,552
McPherson Contractors: $3,683,177
Jones Trust: $1,000,000
Sewer Extension: $37,400
Landscaping: $108,075
“We are proud to have the Jones Aquatic Center available for our citizens to enjoy and encourage everyone to come out this summer and partake in the 20th Anniversary of the JAC,” ERC said in a written release. “Check our website at emporiarec.org for special events scheduled all summer along with hours, fees and swim lesson registration.
“Our community is so lucky to have such a wonderful aquatic center to cool off, meet up with friends and family and play like a kid. We look forward to meeting you and your families.”
