The first round of election results are in with advanced ballots counted.
DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY
US Senator
Barbara Bollier - 1,098
Robert Leon Tillman - 171
Total Votes - 1,298
US House of Representatives 1st District
Christy Cable Davis - 741
Kali Barnett - 520
Total Votes - 1,261
State Senator 17th District
Stephen Vecchione - 1,095
State Representative 51st District
Write-in - 1
State Representative 60th District
Todd Maddox - 875
State Representative 76th District
Write-in - 11
District 2 commissioner:
Ronald McCoy - 508
District 3 commissioner:
Write-in - 16
County Clerk
Write-in - 42
County Attorney
Write-in - 35
County Sheriff
Write-in - 62
County Treasurer
Sharon Gaede - 1,137
Register of Deeds
Write-in - 36
REPUBLICAN PRIMARY
US Senator
Roger Marshall - 757
Kris Kobach - 335
Bob Hamilton - 260
David Alan Lindstrom - 106
Brian Matlock - 67
Gabriel Mark Robles - 44
Lance Berland - 44
Steve Roberts - 42
Derek C. Ellis -
John Miller - 13
John L. Berman - 5
Total Votes - 1,706
US House of Representatives 1st District
Tracey Mann - 724
Bill Clifford - 468
Michael Soetaert - 353
Jerry Molstad - 105
Total Votes - 1,650
State Senator 17th District
Jeff Longbine - 1,556
State Representative 51st District
Ron Highland - 57
Gary Schuetz - 17
Total Votes - 84
State Representative 60th District
Mark Schreiber - 1,131
State Representative 76th District
Eric L. Smith - 273
Robert Harmon - 103
Total Votes - 376
District 2 commissioner:
Robert McClelland (154)
Phillip Mott (165)
Doug Peck (486)
District 3 commissioner:
Chris Bartel (99)
Rollie Martin (189)
Jarom Smith (103)
County Clerk
Tammy Vopat - 1,608
County Attorney
Marc Goodman - 1,509
County Sheriff
Jeff Cope - 1,612
County Treasurer
Write-in - 103
Register of Deeds
Wendy Weiss - 1,548
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.