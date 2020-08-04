Vote

The first round of election results are in with advanced ballots counted.

DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY

US Senator

Barbara Bollier - 1,098

Robert Leon Tillman - 171

Total Votes - 1,298

US House of Representatives 1st District

Christy Cable Davis - 741

Kali Barnett - 520

Total Votes - 1,261

State Senator 17th District

Stephen Vecchione - 1,095

State Representative 51st District

Write-in - 1

State Representative 60th District

Todd Maddox - 875

State Representative 76th District

Write-in - 11

District 2 commissioner: 

Ronald McCoy - 508

District 3 commissioner:

Write-in - 16

County Clerk

Write-in - 42

County Attorney

Write-in - 35

County Sheriff

Write-in - 62

County Treasurer

Sharon Gaede - 1,137

Register of Deeds

Write-in - 36

REPUBLICAN PRIMARY

US Senator

Roger Marshall - 757

Kris Kobach - 335

Bob Hamilton - 260

David Alan Lindstrom - 106

Brian Matlock - 67

Gabriel Mark Robles - 44

Lance Berland - 44

Steve Roberts - 42

Derek C. Ellis -

John Miller - 13

John L. Berman - 5

Total Votes - 1,706

US House of Representatives 1st District

Tracey Mann - 724

Bill Clifford - 468

Michael Soetaert - 353

Jerry Molstad - 105

Total Votes - 1,650

State Senator 17th District

Jeff Longbine - 1,556

State Representative 51st District

Ron Highland - 57

Gary Schuetz - 17

Total Votes - 84

State Representative 60th District

Mark Schreiber - 1,131

State Representative 76th District

Eric L. Smith - 273

Robert Harmon - 103

Total Votes - 376

District 2 commissioner: 

Robert McClelland (154)

Phillip Mott (165)

Doug Peck (486)

District 3 commissioner:

Chris Bartel (99)

Rollie Martin (189)

Jarom Smith (103)

County Clerk

Tammy Vopat - 1,608

County Attorney

Marc Goodman - 1,509

County Sheriff

Jeff Cope - 1,612

County Treasurer

Write-in - 103

Register of Deeds

Wendy Weiss - 1,548

