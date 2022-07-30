To the editor of the Emporia Gazette,
“All men are possessed of equal and inalienable natural rights, among which are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” This is the Kansas Bill of Rights, section 1.
These are the words that the August 2, 2022 vote will change in the Kansas Constitution.
If one group of people in Kansas can be removed from their natural rights, how hard will it be for the Kansas Legislature to go after others.
Whatever your beliefs on the abortion issue, I urge you to think carefully about changing the Kansas Constitution, especially the Bill of Rights.
Removing any group of Kansans from their natural rights, and putting them under the Kansas Legislature without recourse other than the next ballot box should not be contemplated.
Vote no to keep the Kansas Bill of Rights as it is.
Please save the Kansas Constitution.
Vote no.
Thank you,
Joyce French
Emporia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.