Mary Lynn Palmer of Wichita, Kansas died on Monday, June 21, 2021 at Via Christi St. Francis in Wichita, Kansas. She was 69.
Mary was a CNA at Midwest Health in Topeka.
A private graveside service will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Emporia. Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home has the arrangements.
