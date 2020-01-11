Special to The Gazette
SOS, Inc. recognizes Stalking Awareness Month this Jan. 2020. The month is dedicated to increasing awareness about stalking.
Stalking is intentionally or recklessly engaging in a course of conduct targeted at a specific person which would cause that person to fear for their or their family member’s safety. Stalking is a crime in Kansas.
In 2018, Kansas law enforcement agencies received 898 reports of stalking. There were at least 1,601 victims of stalking who reached out for victim services. 5,511 protection from stalking orders were requested in Kansas in 2018.
Within the six counties that SOS serves, (Chase, Coffey, Greenwood, Lyon, Morris, and Osage) there were 142 Protection From Stalking orders filed by the court in 2018.
Stalkers are often someone known to the victim. In Kansas, stalkers were someone known to the victim in 93 percent of stalking offenses in 2018. Stalking often overlaps with other crimes, including intimate partner violence, domestic violence, and sexual assault. Current or former intimate partners were responsible for 49 percent of stalking offenses in Kansas in 2018.
Stalking can be a dangerous crime. Fifty-four percent of femicide victims in the US reported stalking to the police before they were killed by their stalkers. In 85 percent of completed and 75 percent of attempted femicides in the US, there was at least 1 episode of stalking the year prior.
For more information on stalking, contact SOS at 620-342-1870 or 800-825 1295 to speak with an SOS advocate if you are needing help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.