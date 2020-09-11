Several area runners were well represented at the top of the leaderboard during Thursday’s Lyndon Cross Country Invitational at Melvern Lake. The events were separated into 5k races for high school boys and girls, while 7th and 8th grade participants took place in a two-mile competition. Notable results have been included below:
HS Boys Varsity (out of 67 runners)
1. Kodi Downes (Council Grove, 17:16.93)
12. Brock Lauer (Chase County, 18:46.94)
13. Cooper Schroer (Chase County, 18:47.34)
28. Jesse Rodgers (Council Grove, 20:12.60)
30. Gavin Mills (Council Grove, 20:22.98)
HS Boys JV
(out of 20)
9. Isaac Durst (Lebo, 23:16.16)
13. Ben Westhoff (Hartford, 25:13.15)
17. Garrett Smith (Lebo, 28:15.82)
HS Girls Varsity
(out of 49)
2. Jordyn Picolet, (Council Grove, 21:26.54)
25. Ally Sage, (Osage City, 25.46.40)
27. Josie Orear (Olpe, 26:01.90)
30. Liz McLaren (Chase County, 26:14.49)
34. Alexus Hatcher (Chase County, 26:38:13)
HS Girls JV
(out of 21)
13. Kira Westhoff (Hartford, 29:23.75)
17. Ashlee Williams (Chase County, 32:07.03)
20. Olivia Pimpl (Olpe, 36:51.85)
8th Grade Boys
(out of 31)
3. Calebh Durst (Lebo, 12:12.90)
4. Levi Waring (Council Grove, 12:16.21)
6. Valentin Mascote (Council Grove, 13:07.40)
7th Grade Boys
(out of 31)
3. Kaleb Arnold (Olpe, 13:29.07)
7. John Musick, (Olpe, 14:24:48)
13. Sawyer Hasenclever, (Lebo, 15:39.09)
8th Grade Girls
(out of 24)
7. Sadie Shoemaker (Osage City, 15:48.75)
10. Trinity Windle (Hartford, 16:19.63)
11. Jennifer Greybeal (Osage City, 16:32.93)
7th Grade Girls (out of 26)
1. Emory Speece (Osage City, 13:14.56)
2. Jaiton Bosse (Osage City, 14:56.52)
5. Peyton Pitts (Osage City, 16:11.42)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.