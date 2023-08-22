The SOS Child Advocacy Center was awarded reaccreditation by National Children’s Alliance following an extensive application and site review process, SOS announced this week.
NCA, the accrediting agency for Children’s Advocacy Centers across the United States, grants varying levels of accreditation and membership to centers focused on child victims’ needs while responding efficiently to abuse claims.
Accreditation, representing the highest membership tier with NCA, signifies excellence in service provision. The SOS Child Advocacy Center, established as a response to alleged abuse in 2002, offers a neutral, child-friendly space for interviewing children involved in abuse or neglect cases. Currently operating across Lyon and Coffey counties, the center collaborates with multidisciplinary teams for each county, overseeing case progress and making decisions centered on victim welfare, investigation, treatment, management, and prosecution.
Demonstrating its commitment to evidence-based practices, the SOS Child Advocacy Center voluntarily undergoes reaccreditation every five years. This practice ensures the consistent implementation of best practices, with accreditation standards last updated in 2017.
"Maintaining Accredited Status from the National Children’s Alliance is crucial to our mission," said SOS director Connie Cahoone. "Reaccreditation not only underscores SOS’s dedication to effective child abuse intervention and prevention methods but also contributes to uniformity within the Children’s Advocacy Center movement."
"We commend the SOS Children’s Advocacy Center for its continued commitment to serving child abuse victims effectively," Teresa Huizar, Executive Director of the National Children’s Alliance, added. "Requiring Accredited Centers to undergo reaccreditation every five years ensures the implementation of evidence-based practices and the delivery of high-quality service."
For more information about the SOS Child Advocacy Center, visit www.soskansas.com/CAC.
