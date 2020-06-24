Lyon County Public Health reported two additional positives and two recoveries in its latest round of COVID-19 updates Wednesday afternoon.
Currently, the agency reports 24 active cases in the county, its lowest total since April 14. The new cases bring the overall area total to 489, with over 2,000 individuals having been tested in the county as of Tuesday afternoon.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported a continued rise in the state’s overall numbers Wednesday, with 12,970 confirmed cases in total and 1,082 active hospitalizations. Among nearby communities, Riley County has experienced the biggest leap, with 30 additional positives reported since this time last week. The county currently has 83 active cases.
