If you haven’t paid much attention to how your business can attract younger consumers, you’ll want to start. Members of Generation Z—those born roughly between 1997 and 2012 — are becoming a driving force in the economy. Gen Z customers are interested in supporting small businesses, browsing stores via social media, and buying sustainably.
About 68.2 million Americans make up Gen Z, accounting for slightly more than 20% of the U.S. population, and they command about $150 billion in buying power.
Around two-thirds of both millennials (those born between 1981 and 1996) and Gen Zers said they’d participate in Small Business Saturday, which occurs the Saturday after Thanksgiving, a recent Bankrate survey found. This is key, as customers who shop Small Business Saturday are likely to continue patronizing small businesses after the holiday season.
“Nearly three-quarters of respondents to American Express’ 2022 Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights Survey said Small Business Saturday makes them want to shop and dine at small, independently owned retailers and restaurants all year long because of the impact it has on their local community,” said Brett Sussman, Vice President and Head of Sales and Marketing with Kabbage from American Express. About 68 cents of every dollar spent at a small business stays in the community, also according to American Express.
So, how can your business tap into Gen Z consumers? These steps can help:
Social media is now key in attracting all consumers, but particularly Gen Z. Two-thirds of Gen Zers on TikTok have shopped with a small business displayed on their “For You” page, American Express found. Targeting social media content to your local audience can boost awareness and drive foot traffic, while customer-profile targeting can drive online sales. Nearly half—47 percent—of small businesses expect social media advertising to have the greatest impact on customer acquisition.
In particular, social commerce — shopping experiences that occur within a social media platform — is poised to hit almost $80 billion by 2025, up from about $27 billion in 2020. Younger consumers are leading the way, with 63% of Gen Z looking to connect with brands on social media.
More than half of respondents to the Bankrate survey said they shopped smaller retailers because of their ability to provide unique gift ideas, while 48% appreciate the better customer service.
Three-quarters of Gen Z consumers said sustainability was more important to them than the brand name of the product, according to a survey by First Insight and the Baker Retailing Center at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Sustainability actually resonates with consumers of all ages, the survey found. Nearly three-quarters of all respondents said sustainable packaging is very or somewhat important, up from 58 percent in 2019.
Perhaps it’s time to focus some of your marketing budget on cultivating the Gen Z consumer market. Contact us here at the Chamber for ideas and insights, as well as local statistics and resources. We are always here to help.
“Let’s Talk Business” is a weekly column of the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce and Visit Emporia. The mission of the Chamber is to be proactive in creating an environment for business and community success, guided by the vision that positive attitudes promote positive actions. Contact us at 620-342-1600 or chamber@emporiakschamber.org and visit our website at www.emporiakschamber.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.