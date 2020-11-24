Winter sports will largely go on as planned, but without spectators, after the Kansas High School Activities Association Board of Directors voted to allow winter sports to begin as scheduled and a longer pause during the Christmas and New Year holidays.
Both high school and middle school teams can play and practice from Dec. 1 - 22.
Teams will not be permitted to play or practice from Dec. 23 - Jan. 3. The first date to resume competitive play is Jan. 8.
The board also made the decision to ban spectators from games, matches or meets from Dec. 1 - Jan. 28.
The board is also requiring all participants — "including but not limited to athletes, coaches, officials, spectators, support staff and all others attending/participating in school activities — to wear a face covering in the manner it is intended to be worn while at the event venue and for the duration of the event. The only exception is provided for athletes during the time they are competing and for officials during active play."
Other items resulting from the KSHSAA Board of Directors Meeting:
- Basketball may have a maximum of 20 games, exclusive of the postseason.
- Swimming and Diving may have a maximum of 10 competitions, exclusive of the state meet.
- Boys and Girls Wrestling may have a maximum of 18 events and no more than 30 competitions points, exclusive of the postseason.
- Bowling may have a maximum of 10 competitions, exclusive of the postseason.
