The Emporia City Commission approved a motion of understanding to bring electric scooters to the city during its joint study/action session Wednesday night.
The motion of understanding will allow Bird Rides Inc. to install its electric scooters in the city for public usage once final approval is given by the chief of police in regard to logistics and safety considerations.
The electric scooters are dockless, rechargeable units that travel at a maximum speed of 15 miles per hour and cost $1 to start a ride and 25-30 cents per minute after that. Discounts will be available for qualifying individuals such as veterans, seniors, students, healthcare workers or people with low incomes.
Riders will need to download the Bird app, through which they will be required to agree to the terms of use, verify that they are age 18 or older, pay for their ride via credit card, complete riding tutorials and receive compliance prompts.
Mike Butler, account manager with Bird Rides Inc., said that it would take a few weeks before the scooters were ready to launch, as it would need to hire a local individual as a fleet manager.
The commission also discussed potential changes to its ordinance regarding bicycles, electric scooters, skateboards and roller skates on city sidewalks to facilitate the installation of the Bird scooters.
The current ordinance does not allow bicycles, skateboards or roller skates to be used on sidewalks in the downtown district. The proposed changes would allow them -- along with electric scooters -- to be ridden on all city sidewalks. However, there would be a provision that anyone operating them in a reckless manner could be fined up to $100, receive 40 hours of community service and have their vehicle impounded.
The impetus for the change was to allow the electric scooters to be ridden on Commercial Street sidewalks, as, by state law, they are not allowed to be ridden on state highways.
The three commissioners in attendance -- Mayor Rob Gilligan, Vice Mayor Becky Smith and Commissioner Susan Brinkman -- each reported that they were in favor of the proposed changes. The issue was tabled to be voted on in a future session.
The commission also:
Recognized May 30-June 5 as Multi-Use Path Planning Walk, Run and Bike Days in Emporia.
Authorized a beer garden for the David Traylor Zoo’s Night in the Wild Event.
Approved a Resolution of Intent to issue Industrial Revenue Bonds in the amount $6.3 million to Woodco Inc. for its Whittier Place II Project. It also approved a resolution to exempt the properties from property taxes for up to 10 years.
Heard a request from Hank Osterhout of Kansas Free for Arts for the city to sponsor a stage at the Halfway to Everywhere event scheduled for Sept. 4.
