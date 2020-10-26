Bruce E. Day, 68, of rural Council Grove, passed away October 22, 2020. He was born in Council Grove, Kansas, on June 1, 1952, to L.C. “Pete” Day and Doris Giger Day.
Bruce graduated from Bushong Grade School in 1966 and Northern Heights High School in 1970. He received an Associates Degree in Business from Cloud County Community College in 1972, where he lettered both years in basketball and tennis. He then went on to receive a Bachelor’s Degree from Emporia State University in Business Administration in 1974. The same year he married his high school sweetheart, Joleen Schiesser.
After getting married, Bruce and Joleen moved to Kansas City, Missouri, where he worked for K-Mart as a manager for three years. He was transferred to Omaha, Nebraska, before moving back to the Day Family Ranch in 1977. He then took a position with Bluestem Farm and Ranch Supply of Emporia, Kansas. He retired from Bluestem after 35 years.
Throughout his life, Bruce enjoyed playing and coaching youth sports. He was a member of the Council Grove United Methodist Church and an active role model in 4-H. Most importantly, Bruce was a lifelong cattleman. He enjoyed working, managing, and custom grazing cattle alongside his family.
He was most proud of his four children and ten grandchildren. Bruce is survived by his daughter, Mindy Amend (husband Luke) of Whitewater, Kansas; daughter, Lisa Jarvis (husband Ben) of rural Council Grove, Kansas; daughter, Sondra Sparks (husband Derek) of Tonganoxie, Kansas; and son, Pete Day (wife Nikki) of rural Council Grove, Kansas. Grandchildren include Ella and Julia Amend; Brayden and Brody Jarvis; Mason, Logan, and Ava Sparks; Eli, Dani, and Lexi Day. He is also survived by his brothers: Don Day (wife Carole) of rural Council Grove, Kansas, and Dean Day (wife Maria) of Hesston, Kansas. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joleen Day, as well as his mother and father.
Due to circumstances beyond the family’s control the celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, per Bruce’s request, memorial contributions can be made to the Bruce and Joleen Day Grandchildren Education Fund in care of Community National Bank and Trust, 701 Merchant Street, Emporia, Kansas 66801 and sent in care of Sawyer Funeral Home, Box 273, Council Grove, Kansas 66846.
