One person was hospitalized after a trailer home caught fire, early Monday morning.
Just before 4 a.m., Emporia Fire Department crews responded to a call at 306 Melody Ln., located in the West Hills Mobile Home Community just west of Tyson.
According to EFD Battalion Chief Eron Steinlage, responding firefighters arrived to find a bedroom fully engulfed in flames.
"We arrived on scene to find a bedroom engulfed in flames, but we were able to keep the flames from spreading to other areas of the trailer," Steinlage said. "We had a team from the outside that knocked down the fire and then a team on the interior that extinguished the remaining fire."
Steinlage said one person was transported to the hospital, but the extent of injuries is unknown at this time.
Electricity was shutoff at the trailer and the cause of the fire is currently being investigated.
Steinlage said, with daylights saving time ending Sunday, it was a good time to change out smoke detector batteries. Smoke detectors, he said, can help save lives during house fires.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.