A smoldering stump caused a bit of a fuss in east Emporia, Tuesday morning.
Around 8:50 a.m., the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center received a call about smoke at the corner of E. 1st Avenue and Market Street. The smoke seemed to be coming from a tree stump that had been burned out and was still smoldering.
The Emporia Fire Department responded and confirmed the stump was still burning. The hot spots were quickly extinguished and the scene was cleared shortly after 9 a.m.
(1) comment
Hey, I was burning that stump!!!
