MATFIELD GREEN — The former elementary school in Matfield Green will serve as the venue of a benefit event featuring an art exhibition of donated works and a rummage sale of vintage items from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. June 19.
All proceeds from the art and rummage sale will fund renovations on the building and will be matched dollar-for-dollar, by Third Coast Activist Resource Center, an organization that works closely with the Land Institute in Salina.
The school building is a one-story brick structure built in 1938, with a wide hallway and four near-identical classrooms, each lined with chalkboards on three walls and tall, paned windows on the fourth. Opposite the classrooms is a gymnasium and that was added on to the building at a later date. It has been 45 years since the school held classes; and while the building experienced a second-life in the 1990s under the Land Institute, it was most recently in private ownership and in steep decline.
In April 2019, Matthew and Tia Regier of Matfield Green, assumed control of the building with the financial support of Third Coast and began repairs and improvements. In 2020, The School for Rural Culture and Creativity (or “The School”) was incorporated as a non-profit organization.
The School is a developing place for community, art, agriculture, and ideas for rural life. The School’s vision is to be a resource and gathering place for the community with the goal of facilitating creative practices that foster community health, honor local wisdom, and strengthen our connection to the land.
The classrooms will offer studio space for artists and makers, kids’ reading/playroom, as well as space for future workshops or conferences. The hallway doubles as an exhibition space and the gymnasium offers a place for play, exercise, larger gatherings, concerts and events.
The grounds of the building feature the original playground with new swings, an open green space and a developing native prairie garden. A small plot of land west of the building is being cleared and prepared for agricultural development — community gardens and a small orchard.
The event on June 19 will feature donated work from the following artists: Dave Leiker, Lisa Grossman, Laura Berman, Kelly Yarbrough, Don Wolfe, Dale Hartley, Diana Werts, Mary Gordon, Matthew Regier, Bill McBride, Kirsten Furlong, William Lewis and Amy Jones.
The rummage sale will include furniture, clothes, dishes, and a wide range of vintage curiosities and useful stuff. Homemade pie will be for sale by local expert, Sandie Phipps, and breakfast and lunch will be available from the Southfork Smokestack food truck.
There will also be live music and activities for kids. The money raised from the event will be directed toward the installation of a new heating system as well as general maintenance expenses.
More information about The School, located at 102a N Rogler in Matfield Green, and the event can be found at schoolforruralculture.org.
