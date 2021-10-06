Lyon County Public Health posted near equal numbers of new positives and recoveries Wednesday, bringing the number of active cases up to 137.
New positives reached 34 and recoveries came to 33, bringing the overall total positives to 5,376 since March 2020 and recoveries to 5,149. There have been 90 deaths and one death is pending review at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
There are two active hospitalizations.
Out of 137 active cases, 28 are considered to be breakthrough cases at this time. Four patients have received the Janssen vaccine, 19 received Moderna and five received Pfizer.
There have been 194 collective breakthrough cases. 52 were Janssen, 100 were Moderna, 42 were Pfizer.
To see more information, please visit our COVID-19 dashboard at https://www.publichealth.lyoncounty.org/covid-19.
