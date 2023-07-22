Traffic will soon return to normal at one of Emporia's busiest intersections.
Kansas Department of Transportation contractors will start setting traffic signal poles at the Sixth Avenue and Prairie Street intersection Monday, July 24. Work is expected to continue for two weeks, weather permitting.
Drivers are asked to follow posted construction traffic control instructions, or find an alternate route if possible.
KDOT's Geometric Intersection Project began in March. Utility work including waterline and storm sewer improvements, median reconstructions and curb and gutter reconstructions have been completed over the last few months.
For questions, please contact the City of Emporia Engineering Department at 620-343-4260 or email the Engineering Department between 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday - Friday.
