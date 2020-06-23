The Emporia Chapter of the American Business Women’s Associated has announced the recipients of its 2020-21 scholarship awards.
This year’s winners are Logan Swartz, Jenna Dieker and Lilah Serrer.
Swartz is a 2020 graduate of Lebo High School, who also earned 52 hours of college credit and a Certified Nurse Aide license while in high school. She will attend Johnson County Community College in the fall to obtain a her BSN/ASN degree.
Dieker is a 2020 graduate of Olpe High School with a 4.0 GPA. She was active in sports, forensics and theatre among a number of other activities. Dieker plans to attend the University of Kansas to major in mass communications.
Serrer is a 2020 graduate of Madison High School, who also earned 18 hours of college credit. She will attend Emporia State University this fall with a focus in psychology. Serrer hopes to earn a master’s degree in psychology and become a high school counselor in a larger city.
The ABWA awards three $600 scholarships to students who reside in Lyon, Chase, Greenwood, Osage, Morris or Coffee County each year. Applicants must submit an application that includes a biographical statement, proof of academic achievement and financial need.
