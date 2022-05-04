Emporia, KS (66801)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 61F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 52F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch.