USD 251 North Lyon County is seeking coaches for nearly all of its athletic programs ahead of the 2021-22 school year.
As of Wednesday, the district was seeking applications for seven coaching positions at Northern Heights High School and four at NLC Elementary School.
Superintendent Bob Blair said the openings were related to the district's recent high turnover.
"We hired nine new teachers for next year and a lot of the teachers who left did a lot of coaching," Blair said. "Obviously, a lot of the teachers we hired don't coach as much as the ones that left."
He said this gives the district an opportunity to hire some new Rule 10 Coaches — or anyone who is anyone who is certified in compliance with standards established by the Kansas State Board of Education and eligible to coach in any activity under the jurisdiction of the KSHSAA — within the district.
"We are actively looking for some Rule 10 Coaches in some areas; we are still actively considering some people on staff as well," he said, adding that the goal was to get most of the positions filled by the time school started.
Blair said it's not necessarily unusual to have this many coaching positions to fill. He's done this for "many years," he said, and the turnover rates can be cyclical.
"At least that's been my experience in smaller schools," he said. "We've had some people leave that were quality coaches and they'll be hard to replace, but it'll be exciting to think about bringing some new blood into the system that can work with the kids and do some fresh things with them as well."
The current openings are:
NHHS
- Head football coach
- Assistant football coach
- Assistant volleyball coach
- Head girls basketball coach
- Assistant track coach
- Head softball coach
- Assistant softball coach
NLC Elementary School
- Cross Country coach
- Head girls basketball coach
- Assistant girls basketball coach
- Assistant boys basketball coach
(1) comment
Sounds kind of fishy. Oh those poor new teachers who've already signed. I wonder how many bus drivers have resigned, I think the administration and USD251 Board of Education are not known for backing their employees in situations requiring support. I'm absolutely not a fan of the school board or the administration.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.