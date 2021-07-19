Olpe football and boys basketball head coach Chris Schmidt was named the 2020-21 Kansas High School Sports Awards Coach of the Year by USA Today last week.
The announcement was made by Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer during an awards show video that aired Thursday evening.
Schmidt was honored for leading his alma mater to 1A state championships in both football and boys basketball in 2020-21.
The football championship was Schmidt’s second during his 14 years at the helm of the Eagles’ squad. It came in the midst of a highly unusual high school sports season, but on the field, Olpe shined. The Eagles went undefeated en route to their title and held opponents to a total of 35 points all year long.
Then, after 24 years, Schmidt captured his first basketball championship in March, which required his team to knock off both the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in the tournament, including previously undefeated South Gray in the state finals.
The other finalists for the award were Terry English, Bishop Miege girls basketball coach, and Damon Parker, Washburn Rural boys wrestling coach.
The honor is another in a long list of recognitions Schmidt has earned over the past year.
As the Kansas Coach of the Year, Schmidt is now a candidate for the national USA Today High School Sports Awards Coach of the Year, which will be announced at 7 p.m. on Aug 5. A live video stream will be available for free online at sportsawards.usatoday.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.