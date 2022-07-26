Paola - Arlyce Gae Brennan, 74, went to Heaven on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at North Point Skilled Nursing Center, Paola, KS.
Gae was born June 26, 1948, in Nampa, Idaho, the daughter of Arlus G. and Aletta M. Pippett Edwards. She graduated from Council Bluffs High School in 1965. Gae was a florist for Kay’s Floral in Hutchinson and Riverside Floral in Emporia. On June 4, 1965, Gae married Gary Brennan in Council Bluffs, Iowa. He survives. Gae loved to make people laugh and she didn’t know a stranger. When she could no longer do flower arrangements, she made people feel special by creating and sending them cards.
She is survived by her husband, Gary; three daughters, Tammy (Carroll Jr.) Hayden, Mindy Brennan and Elisabet Okkenhaug; two son, Andy (Esmeralda) Brennan and Craig (Gena) Bloomquist; one brother, Steven (Julie) Edwards; nine grandchildren, Brandon, Dalton, Carson, Auston, Tyler, Dominique, Lauren, Oline and Sigurd; and one great grandchild, Aaron.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Hutchinson Funeral Chapel, 300 E. 30th Ave., Hutchinson, KS, with Rev. Kim Duey officiating. Visitation will be held on July 28, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will take place in the Fairlawn Burial Park, Hutchinson, KS. Memorials can be given to Crossroads Hospice and can be sent in care of the funeral chapel.
