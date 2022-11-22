Holidays are times when people come together for food, memories and more. But they can also be lonely for those without family or friends nearby.
According to Psychology Today, it’s normal to feel alone on the holidays. Loneliness, they said, affects “millions of people around the world,” and it’s normal to feel left out or inadequate.
Loneliness can have a detrimental affect on a person’s mental — and physical — health.
”Long-term loneliness can affect emotional and physical health, leading to depression, anxiety, heart disease, substance abuse, and domestic abuse,” Psychology Today said. “Finding ways to cope with loneliness is vital.”
Coping through that loneliness can be as simple as reaching out to friends and family, or calling a therapist. CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness is the largest provider around, and they can be reached at 620-343-2211. Psychology Today recommends going out and visiting a park or museum and just enjoying some time out in public.
If you don’t want to be alone on Thanksgiving, there are two community meals in the Emporia area on Thursday. From 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., the Emporia Church of Christ will welcome the community to its annual Thanksgiving meal at the church located at the corner of 12th Avenue and Neosho Street.
Expect a traditional holiday meal with all the trimmings. No donations will be asked or expected, and carryout meals are available.
If you’re in Chase County, check out the St. Anthony of Padua’s Catholic Church meal from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., at the parish hall, 221 Elm St., Strong City.
This one is also available for a sit down meal. Both carryout and delivery — if you’re in Chase County — is available. Call Vicki Adcock at 620-366-1211 for deliveries or if you’re bringing a large group.
For those who aren’t lonely, there are some things we can do to help, too. If you know someone who might be alone on the holidays, reach out to them. If you have extra room at your table, invite them in, or tell them about the local meals that are available.
It might take more than just a meal to help someone’s frame of mind, but it’s definitely a start.
Ryann Brooks
News and Online Editor
