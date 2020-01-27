Changes are coming for some Lyon County voting precincts ahead of the 2020 election cycle, including new polling locations.
County Clerk Tammy Vopat said conversations with both poll workers and voters regarding parking issues and accessibility resulted in some restructuring of polling locations for several precincts in Emporia and one change in Americus.
"We decided this was the time — with a presidential election coming — to make some changes to better accommodate all of our voters," she said. "So, we've made some changes."
Voters in Precinct Nos. 9, 10 and 25 who previously have cast ballots at the Girl Scouts Center on East 12th Avenue will now head to the Emporia Senior Center, 603 E. 12th Ave., on election days.
Precinct Nos. 1, 2, 7 and 8 — who were previously assigned to either Emporia Public Library or St. Andrews Episcopal Church — will now vote at the First Christian Church, 202 E. 12th Ave. This will result in less voter confusion, Vopat said, and reduce the number of provisional ballots.
"Now the polling place will be more centralized in that area, and I think that will be a good move for all of those voters," she said.
Precinct Nos. 14 and 15, which were previously combined and located at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, will now have separate polling locations. This move, Vopat said, will reduce congestion and parking issues — especially for voters with accessibility-needs.
Precinct no. 14 voters will now head to 12th Avenue Baptist Church, 2023 W. 12th Ave., while Precinct no. 15 voters are being moved to Emporia Presbyterian Church West Campus, 1702 W. 15th Ave.
Finally, Precinct No. 24 in Americus will see a polling change as well.
Voters will no longer head to the USD 251 meeting room and instead to the Americus Senior Center, 516 Locust St., to cast their ballots.
Vopat said notices will be mailed out to all affected voters during the second week of February, with another reminder sent out closer to the primary election.
"We want to make sure that our voters are well aware of the changes," she said. "We are going to have maps available on our website. We are going to advertise in The Emporia Gazette, and KVOE will have that information on their website as well. Hopefully, getting all of that information out there will help out our voters."
Vopat said she wanted to thank the Girl Scout Center, St. Andrews Episcopal Church, Emporia Public Library, St. Mark's Lutheran Church and the USD 251 Board of Education for the use of their facilities in past elections.
"We really appreciate them helping us out, and we really want to say thank you for that," she said.
Maps for polling place changes will be available online at www.lyoncounty.org on the "Election Office" page.
Saturday voting
Vopat said increases in voter turnout and good response to Saturday voting opportunities have allowed the county to offer two Saturday voting dates for both the primary and general elections this year.
Voters will once again be able to vote at the Flinthills Mall from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. July 18, and 8 a.m. - noon July 25 ahead of the Aug. 4 primary election.
Two Saturday dates ahead of the Nov. 3 general election will also be available.
These will be in addition to early voting opportunities at the courthouse and the option for mail-in ballots.
"There are really no excuses for not voting," Vopat said.
Filing deadlines
Vopat also wanted to remind residents of upcoming filing and registration deadlines ahead of the 2020 election cycle.
Those hoping to fill an open position this year can file by noon, June 1. There are a number of county positions up for election this year, including County Commissioner (2nd and 3rd District), County Attorney, County Clerk, Register of Deeds, County Sheriff, County Treasurer, Township Trustee and Treasurer and Precinct Committee Man/Woman.
Voters will also decide on national and state officials, including United States Senator — 6-year term; United States Representative (1st District) — 2-year term; State Senator — 17th District and State Representatives for the 51st, 60th, 76th Districts.
Voter registration
The deadline to register to vote in the Aug. 4 primary election is July 14.
Vopat said teens who will be 18 by the next election can pre-register to vote either online at www.voteks.org or by filling out a voter registration card at the clerk's office. People should also check their voter registration status or update registration if they have moved, gotten married or have other possible changes.
"It's so easy and simple to register to vote," she said. "We like to keep it that way."
For questions, call 341-3417.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.