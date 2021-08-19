Lyons, KS - Jolie Sue McDaniel, age 41, of Lyons, KS, left this earthly life on Monday, August 16, 2021 at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Wichita, KS. She was born on April 16, 1980 in Emporia, KS to Clayton R. & Amy S. (Bare) McIlvain.
Jolie graduated from Madison High School in 1998. She then graduated from Emporia State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration. She married Adam McDaniel on December 29, 2001 at the Madison United Methodist Church, Madison, KS.
Her first job was as a soda jerk for the Pope Drug Store in Madison, KS. Jolie’s most loved job was helping to start the Highland Community College Western Center in Baileyville, KS. She has also served as the Executive Director of United Way in Dodge City; Board Clerk for Rural Vista USD 481; Registrar for Salina Area Technical College; Director for the Conservation District for Rawlins County; a secretary for Minneola High School; At-Risk Coordinator for USD 218 and most recently a High School Business Teacher for USD 405. She was a member of the United Methodist Church throughout her life. But her most important role and achievement was becoming a mother when she and Adam adopted Tavin Lu in June 2011. She yearned to be a mother, and had a special twinkle in her eye when she talked about Tavin in everything that she did. She always wanted to take care of her boys.
She is survived by her husband, Adam and son, Tavin, Lyons, KS; parents, Clayton & Amy McIlvain, Madison, KS; sister, Jacque Wellnitz, Olpe, KS; grandmother, Wilma Bare, Topeka, KS; 3 nieces and 2 nephews as well as a host of family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Lawrence & Marjorie McIlvain; great grandmother, Vera McIlvain; grandfather, Donald Bare and aunt, Grace Ann McIlvain.
The family selected cremation. Memorial services will be at 2:00 pm, Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, Concordia, KS. Burial of the cremains will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Concordia, KS. Friends may sign the register book from 1-8 pm, Friday, August 27, 2021 and an hour before the service time, all at the funeral home. The family suggests memorials to the Jolie McDaniel Memorial Scholarship Fund for Highland Community College Western Center students in care of Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, PO Box 606, Concordia, KS 66901. For online condolences, please visit www.chaputbuoy.com.
