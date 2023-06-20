William Harley "Bill" Bullock died Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at OSU Medical Center. He was 76.
Bill worked for the Davis Company in Oklahoma City and for Walmart.
Funeral service was 10 a.m., Monday, June 19, at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home Chapel and graveside service was 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 20, at Waynoka Municipal Cemetery, Waynoka, Oklahoma. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home has the arrangements.
