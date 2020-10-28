Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Monday
Traffic stop, E. 6th Ave. and East St., 8:12 a.m.
Motorist assist, 1200 I-35, 8:26 a.m.
Warrant activity, 400 Mechanic St., 9:07 a.m.
Traffic stop, 600 Peyton St., 9:23 a.m.
Fire alarm, 1200 Commercial St., 10:50 a.m.
Welfare check, information redacted
Drug possession, 1200 Sundown Cir., 12:43 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, information redacted
False report to law enforcement, 600 Merchant St., 1:49 p.m.
Non-injury accident, W. Hwy. 50 and Graphic Arts Rd., 2:56 p.m.
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 2:48 p.m.
Missing person, 1100 E. 12th Ave., 3:48 p.m.
Tuesday
Traffic - parking problem, 1200 E. 12th Ave., 6:57 a.m.
Sheriff
Monday
Animal at large, 600 Main St., Americus, 9:26 a.m.
Non-injury accident, 1400 I-35, Reading, 11:47 a.m.
Lost property, 12:30 p.m.
Non-injury accident, Road 110 and Road F, 3:59 p.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Monday
Burglary - late report, 100 S. Chestnut St., 4:46 p.m.
Burglary - late report, 1000 Merchant St., 11:07 p.m.
Sheriff
Monday
Injury accident, 700 S. Hwy. 99, Olpe, 8:12 a.m.
Fraud, 400 Mechanic St., 1:49 p.m.
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.