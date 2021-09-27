Lyon County Public Health reported 15 new positives and 15 new recoveries Monday morning, keeping the county's active cases flat at 127 in the first data report update since last week.
The update included 22 breakthrough cases out of 127 active cases. Of those breakthrough cases, three patients received the Janssen vaccine, 16 received Moderna and three received Pfizer.
Four Lyon County residents are currently hospitalized.
The caseload includes two patients under the age of 1, 16 patients ages 1 - 11, nine patients ages 12 - 17, 27 patients ages 18 - 23, 14 patients ages 24 - 29, 19 patients ages 30 - 39, 14 patients ages 40 - 49, 11 patients ages 50 - 59, five patients ages 60 - 69, seven patients ages 70 - 79, one patient between the ages of 80 - 89 and two patients over the age of 90.
Overall, there have been 5,142 positives reported since March 2020, including 4,925 recoveries and 90 deaths. One death was pending review from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
