Lyon County Commissioners heard the latest public health updates from leadership at the Flint Hills Community Health Center during a regularly-scheduled meeting Thursday.
“As of yesterday, we had 71 active cases and we continue to have clusters in our nursing homes and the meat packing plant,” said Health Officer Renee Hively. “Those are getting under control, but they’re still not where we want them to be.”
In addition to managing hotspots, Hively said Public Health staff were setting focus on reducing the risk of increased community spread that could potentially appear with the return of fall classes. Another element helping along those lines, she said, was community use of the COVID tip hotline.
“[FHCHC Environmental Services Director] Jennifer Milburn and I are meeting with the districts to help them develop some gating criteria for schools,” Hively said. “There’s been lots of meetings and talk going on there.
“The calls continue and the complaints are coming in with the new ordinance. We actually went out to a local business recently to help them develop some mitigation strategies. They didn’t have hardly anything in place at all, so hopefully they’ll take into consideration some of the things our inspectors have recommended they do to help keep their employees safe and their customers safe, as well.”
Being part of the organization’s usual quarterly report, much of Thursday’s discussion focused on the matter of finances, patient intake and community outreach. Health Center Chief Financial Officer Stephanie Ringgold told commissioners that much of the county’s allocated funds — a total of nearly $81,000 so far — had been put toward the ongoing fight against COVID-19.
“On April 2, [Hively] and I were here for permission to shift resources for normal county operations for the contract to COVID response,” she said. “Essentially, the Flint Hills Community Health Center is utilizing the existing contract … We’re shifting those funds you already give us. For example, our environmental health staff shifted in their focus of what they do day to day from their usual inspections to answering phones for the COVID hotline and also doing COVID walkthroughs. The shifted funds support those resources.”
During the meeting, Lyon County Commissioners also:
^ Approved the minutes of the August 4, 2020 Kansas Primary by the board of Lyon County Voter Canvassers
