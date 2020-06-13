Some of you might know that I like to fish. I have ever since I was pictured in the Atchison Globe really fishing at the age of 20 months. Granted, I had some help, but as far as I was concerned I was fishing and my folks told me that I would not leave after catching my first fish.
In thinking back at my 68 years of piscatorial exploits, I can clearly establish that I have fished for three kinds of salmon, three or four kinds of bass, four kinds of catfish, ling cod, walleye, flounder, halibut, bluegill, carp, crappie, shad, drum, dogfish shark, bone fish, permit, sturgeon, perch, war mouth, whitefish, Northern Pike, crayfish, Bull frogs, turtles, brook trout, rainbow trout, brown trout, lake trout, grayling — and others that don’t come to mind.
I have used a 14-foot cane pole — once found in the front of all good hardware stores — worms, sides, blood bait, 70 or more various flies, old bait casting reels, fly rods, Penn ocean reels, crawdad traps, limb lines, trot lines, herring, frogs, chicken livers, beef melt (a mystery cow part), dough balls, green worms from special creek banks, jug fishing, float tube fishing, bobbers, salmon eggs, night-crawlers, Power bait, jigs, cheese bait, a Hulla Popper, Jitterbug, Lucky 13, spinner baits too numerous to name.
And, the greatest breakthrough ever was the Zebco reel that freed me of the eternal insidious backlash.
“Most men forget to pay their praises ... to Him that made that sun and us, and still protects us, and gives us flowers and showers, and stomachs and meat, and content and leisure to go a fishing in,” Izaak Walton, “The Complete Angler”.
Reading John 21:1-4 prompts me to write this. (look it up) It accounts for the catch of 153 fish. And the Savior is with them when they caught the fish. This begs the question as to what He was doing all the time the fish were being counted?
One can read a large numbers of spins on what the number 153 stands for and the inner meaning. One can read as many spins on this as there are congregations in the US, most likely, which I guess now totals over 3,600. All have their own spin on things.
Well here’s mine.
These guys were fishermen. Simple. I have observed the exact same characteristic in fishermen who count their fish, measure their fish, hold their fish for a photo, show pictures of their fish while cooking them, mount their fish on walls never to be dusted, or take their fish over to the neighbors to show them off.
You know, now that I think about this, I am not sure that I never took my kids to the neighbors to show them off.
There you have it. Now I can start up a whole new Protestant denomination as some have sprung up via lesser a point of view.
Now I am attempting to find a catchy ending for these observations, and I am having a hard time doing so. Maybe I should put my mind to counting fish up to 153 and see if I have any revelations.
