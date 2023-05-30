An ongoing bridge raising project on Highway 99 is moving along on schedule, with work scheduled to be completed by November, according to the Kansas Turnpike Authority.
“Progress is going well. All of the removals have been completed and the south bridge has been raised,” said KTA engineer Luke Coltrane. “They have also poured back the abutment and the upper rail on one end.”
Coltrane said crews have already started removals on the north bridge, with crews working on scaffolding and other things needed to get it raised. Recent rainfall has stunted some progress, but most of the work was able to start back up quickly.
“[There’s] still quite a bit of work left with earthwork, seeding, concrete paved approaches and new asphalt being the bulk of it and an overlay on the north bridge to help it last for years to come,” Coltrane said. “Currently we should be done with both bridges in mid-November, but they are always looking for opportunities and efficiencies to save time and be done sooner if possible.”
But for some county residents, that completion date is still too far away.
Lyon County Undersheriff John Koelsch said the sheriff’s office has received “two or three complaints” due to the ongoing bridge projects. The complaints are due to people using different routes to avoid the state detour — which only uses state highways.
“These are not detours on the roads around these projects, but local people using different routes to avoid the state detour which only uses State Highways,” Koelsch explained. “The Lyon County Highway Department has utilized equipment which provides data of speed and time of day that traffic is traveling roads that we have had complaints on.”
The roads being evaluated include the 2300 block of Road M, the 2200 and 2300 blocks of Road k, and the 1100 and 1200 blocks of Road 220.
“The average speed has been in the low 40s with a few at or slightly above the speed limit of 55 miles per hour,” Koelsch said. “All county road speed limits, unless other wise posted, are 55 mph by State statute.”
He attributed the increased traffic to the KTA bridge project.
According to the KTA, the project began statewide in 2016, raising bridges to a minimum of 15’ 9” to aid freight movement. So far, the KTA has raised 67 bridges.
