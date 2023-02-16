Lyon County is disputing reports that the Humane Society of the Flint Hills offered alterations to a contract for animal control services prior to the county seeking a partnership with a private entity.
Assistant County Counselor Michael Halleran told The Gazette Thursday that no amended contracts had come to him from the Humane Society in recent months.
“Lyon County has not received a ‘good faith alteration’ offered by the Humane Society of the Flint Hills, as indicated in recent press reports about the animal shelter contract,” he said. “Further, the County is concerned that publicly available information shows that the Humane Society of the Flint Hills, Inc., is not a corporation in good standing with the Kansas Secretary of State’s office.”
On Wednesday, Sheriff Jeff Cope told city and county commissioners that the county was close to reaching an agreement with a private entity for quarantine-holds, animal bites and court orders. He was not yet able to disclose who the private entity was, but expected a contract to come through to the Lyon County Commission in the coming week.
“We would be able to address the quarantine issues for animal bites, vicious animals, court orders and things like that,” Cope said Wednesday.
Cope’s announcement comes as talks between the county and the Humane Society of the Flint Hills — which has operated the Emporia Animal Shelter since 2015 — have faltered, meaning no agreement was reached on contract renewals. The contract revolves around a state requirement for housing quarantined animals. The Kansas rabies control law states that dogs or cats suspected of biting humans must be isolated for 10 days — or as determined by the local health officer.
The Gazette previously reported that the county accounted for a large number of intakes, but a relatively small share of funding for the Emporia Animal Shelter. While the county does not disburse a yearly appropriation to the shelter, it paid a fee of $10 per animal per day for up to three days during mandatory quarantine holds.
The county’s agreement with the Humane Society lapsed on Jan. 27.
The Gazette reached out to HSFH for comment and will have more on this story next week.
